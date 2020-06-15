Mike Gundy says change starts with him after backlash for wearing ‘OAN’ shirt

UPDATE: Just hours after backlash began against OSU headcoach Mike Gundy for wearing a ‘One America Network’ t-shirt recently, Chuba Hubbard has posted a video with Gundy saying the conversation is started for change.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Original story:

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Even though a star football player decided to stay in college for his junior season instead of going to the NFL, he says he is ready to cut ties with his university.

Last season, Oklahoma State football fans were paying close attention to running back Chuba Hubbard, who was undecided on whether he would declare for the NFL Draft.

“There’s a million things that factor into that decision. Obviously, I’ve worked my whole life, you know, for this next step. Now that it’s here, you know obviously, I’m factoring in everything. I don’t want to rush it, taking my time, go over every resource I can. Like I said, I’m just taking it day by day, and try to focus on this game and then after that, I’ll figure it all out,” Hubbard said in December.

In 2019, Hubbard ran for more than 2,000 yards and scored 21 touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Hubbard was a unanimous All-American, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and finalist for both the Walter Camp Award as the nation’s top player and the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Earlier this year, Hubbard announced that he was staying at OSU and would not declare for the NFL Draft.

Now, it seems that his plans might be changing following a social media post featuring OSU head football coach Mike Gundy.

Recently, Gundy was featured in a Facebook post about fishing at Lake Texoma. In the post, Gundy could be seen wearing an ‘OAN’ shirt.

OAN is the One America Network.

Hubbard took to Twitter to express his feelings about the shirt.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” Hubbard posted.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Several other players also tweeted their support for Hubbard.

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

Can’t stay Silent Anymore! Call a Spade a Spade!! https://t.co/Ya8xTYIwEr — AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) June 15, 2020

In April, Gundy found himself in hot water over comments he made regarding COVID-19.

Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis says now is a time for unity.

I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State. — Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) June 15, 2020

It seems a lot of you don't quite understand why a major college football coach promoting OAN is a problem.



OAN says Black Lives Matter is "a farce." pic.twitter.com/ZcQ0Y65uMj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 15, 2020