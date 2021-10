HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma City metro widow is now offering money out of her own pocket in order to find answers about who killed her husband. Steve Courtemanche was found shot to death inside his home a little over a month ago in Harrah.

The family tells KFOR they won't sit in the dark quietly, and that if offering money will get someone with information to come forward then they're more than willing. They believe someone out there may know something about who killed Courtemanche.