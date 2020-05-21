Live Now
OSU’s John Smith Named to Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Oklahoma State head wrestling coach John Smith has been named to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, it was announced on Thursday.

Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, taking gold in the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, and the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

As a collegiate wrestler, he was a two-time NCAA champion for the Cowboys.

As the OSU head coach, he’s led the Cowboys to five NCAA team championships.

The Del City native is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Smith and the rest of the 2020 class will be officially inducted on November 12.

