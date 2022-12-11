Oklahoma State’s Luke Surber pinned Oklahoma’s Keegan Moore in just 34 seconds at 197 pounds, breaking a 15-15 tie, and completing a Cowboys comeback to beat the Sooners 21-15 on Sunday at McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman.

OU led 12-4 after five matches and 15-7 after seven matches, but lost the final three weights, giving the Cowboys their 16th straight Bedlam win.

OSU has not lost to OU since 2013.

At 174, Dustin Plott scored a 21-6 technical fall over Darrien Roberts.

At 184, Travis Wittlake beat OU’s Greyden Penner 6-4 in overtime, tying the dual at 15.

Oklahoma won four of the first five weights, and each team won five matches, but OSU got bonus points for Surber’s fall, Plott’s technical fall, and a major decision from Daton Fix at 133 pounds in a 14-5 win over Wyatt Henson.

By Brian Brinkley