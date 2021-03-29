OSU’s Mike Boynton Agrees to Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 21: Head coach Mike Boynton of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts as they take on the Oregon State Beavers during the second half in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has agreed to a seven-year contract extension that runs through the 2027-28 season.

The contract increases Boynton’s salary to $3 million annually starting on July 1 of this year.

“This is a great day for Cowboy basketball,” said Mike Holder, OSU’s Director of Athletics. “I’m reminded of Eddie Sutton’s first news conference in 1990 when he encouraged our fans to buy their tickets while they were still available. That was good advice in 1990 and it is good advice in 2021. We’re blessed to have a rising star as our leader and his team will make games in Gallagher-Iba Arena can’t-miss events. Get your tickets, this will be a lot of fun.”

“I’m very thankful to coach Holder for his initial vision back in 2017, and his leadership team, as well as President Hargis and the Board of Regents for the opportunity to keep building on what we’ve done so far,” Boynton said. “I appreciate all of the fans, alumni and lettermen for loving this program so much, which has given us a story to tell recruits. I’m honored to continue to represent Mr. Iba and coach Sutton’s program, and for the privilege of mentoring the young men who believe in our vision. My family and I are excited for the work that lies in front of us, and looking forward to celebrating much success with all of the great people we’ve grown to love over the last four years.”

Boynton is 72-58 in four seasons at OSU, and led the Cowboys to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season.