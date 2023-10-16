Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was named the Big 12 co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Gordon became the first Cowboy running back since Gerald Hudson in 1989 to gain at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game.

Gordon had 168 yards rushing and 116 yards receiving and had a touchdown both ways in OSU’s 39-32 win over Kansas.

No major college player in the last seven seasons has put up that many yards in those two categories in the same game.

It’s Gordon’s first career Big 12 weekly honor.