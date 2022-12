Former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller and former OU defensive back Roy Williams were among the class of 18 players and three coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miller played for the Cowboys from 1974 to 1977 and was runner-up to Earl Campbell for the Heisman Trophy his senior season.

Williams won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2001, and helped the Sooners to the national championship in 2000.