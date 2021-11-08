OSU’s Warren, Former OU QB Morris Earn Big 12 Honors

MORGANTOWN, WV – NOVEMBER 06: Oklahoma State Cowboys Running Back Jaylen Warren (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the College Football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 6, 2021, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A pair of players with ties to Oklahoma were honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Warren rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries and had a touchdown against West Virginia last Saturday.

It’s his fifth Big 12 weekly honor of the season.

TCU quarterback and former Sooner Chandler Morris is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score in the Horned Frogs’ 30-28 win over Baylor last Saturday.

It’s his first Big 12 weekly award.