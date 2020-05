Oklahoma and Arkansas announced Wednesday the two schools will play a pair of men’s basketball games at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The Sooners and Razorbacks will play on December 12, 2020, and December 11, 2021.

Tulsa is effectively equidistant from Norman and Fayetteville.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 16-12 over OU, but the Sooners have 7 of the last 11 meetings.