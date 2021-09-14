OU and Nebraska Renew Big Red Rivalry on Saturday

Oklahoma and Nebraska renew their storied rivalry this Saturday when the Sooners host the Huskers at 11:00 am on Owen Field.

It’s been 11 years since they last played, a 23-20 OU win in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game.

It will be Nebraska’s first trip to Norman since 2008, when Oklahoma won 62-28.

It also marks the 50th anniversary year of the famous 1971 “Game of the Century,” a 35-31 Nebraska win in Norman.

This week OU coach Lincoln Riley is telling his players about the history of the rivalry.

For Nebraska coach Scott Frost, he’s returning to a rivalry he grew up watching as a kid in Nebraska, and then later played in, as the Huskers starting quarterback in blowout wins over OU in 1996 and 1997.