OU and Nebraska Renew Big Red Rivalry on Saturday

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma and Nebraska renew their storied rivalry this Saturday when the Sooners host the Huskers at 11:00 am on Owen Field.

It’s been 11 years since they last played, a 23-20 OU win in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game.

It will be Nebraska’s first trip to Norman since 2008, when Oklahoma won 62-28.

It also marks the 50th anniversary year of the famous 1971 “Game of the Century,” a 35-31 Nebraska win in Norman.

This week OU coach Lincoln Riley is telling his players about the history of the rivalry.

For Nebraska coach Scott Frost, he’s returning to a rivalry he grew up watching as a kid in Nebraska, and then later played in, as the Huskers starting quarterback in blowout wins over OU in 1996 and 1997.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter