OU and OSU Men’s Basketball Coaches React to the End of the Season

The Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's men's basketball teams had their seasons end earlier than expected after the cancellation of the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments due to the impact of the coronavirus.

OU was expected to be in the NCAA Tournament, while OSU was playing some of its best basketball of the season, winning eight of their last 11 games and finishing with a dramatic win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

OU coach Lon Kruger and OSU coach Mike Boynton reacted to the disappointing ends to their respective seasons.