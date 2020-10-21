OU and OSU Men’s Basketball Games Announced for Big 12/SEC Challenge

The pairings for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge in men’s basketball were announced on Wednesday.

The games will be played on Saturday, January 30, and both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will have home games.

The Sooners will host Alabama, while the Cowboys host Arkansas.

OU is 5-3 all-time against the Crimson Tide, losing in their most recent meeting in 2018 in Tuscaloosa.

OSU is 36-15 all-time against the Razorbacks, and lost in their last matchup in 2018 in Fayetteville after winning five in a row.

Tipoff times and television information will be announced at a later date.