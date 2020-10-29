OU and OSU Picked in Bottom Half of Big 12 Men’s Basketball Poll

Big 12 Conference men’s basketball coaches released their preseason poll today and both of our state teams are picked in the bottom half of the poll.

For the first time, Baylor is the pick to win the conference title, getting seven first place votes, with Kansas second with three first place votes.

Both OU and OSU begin their season on November 25.

Here is the complete poll:

2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (First Place Votes)Points
1.Baylor (7)    79
2.Kansas (3)73
3.West Virginia61
4.Texas58
5.Texas Tech53
6.Oklahoma39
7.Oklahoma State35
8.Iowa State19
9.TCU18
10.Kansas State15

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

