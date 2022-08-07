Long-time Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy has resigned from the Sooner coaching staff.

Gundy tweeted his reason for resigning on Sunday evening, saying he inadvertently said a word he was reading off a players’ iPad as the player was taking notes during a film session.

Gundy apologized in the tweet, and said he did not want to be a distraction to the team, so he’s stepping down immediately.

Shortly after Gundy’s tweet, OU’s football Twitter account tweeted a statement from head coach Brent Venables, accepting Gundy’s resignation.

Gundy came to OU in 1990 as a highly recruited quarterback out of Midwest City, the younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

After his playing career ended in 1993, he was a graduate assistant for the Sooners in 1994, then spent three seasons as an assistant coach at UAB, before returning to OU to join Bob Stoops’ staff in 1999.

He’s OU’s all-time wins leader in combined wins as a player and coach with 266 wins.

Gundy’s statement and Venables statement are shown below in their entirety.

Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022