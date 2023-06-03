Oklahoma’s baseball team got their second complete game pitching outing of the season and beat Army 10-1 in an elimination game of the NCAA regional in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

Braxton Douthit gave up just four hits, struck out four and gave up just one earned run to get the pitching win.

It’s the first time since 2013 OU has had more than one complete game in a season from their pitching staff.

The OU offense scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control.

Kendall Pettis got it started in the fifth with a two-run single on a bouncing ball into left field.

Bryce Madron followed with a triple to score John Spikerman and Pettis.

Anthony Mackenzie then singled home Madron to make it 7-0 Sooners.

Madron drove home the first two OU runs with an RBI double in the first and a sacrifice fly in teh third.

In the sixth inning, Wallace Clark hit a solo home run for his first career home run in college to make it 8-1.

In the seventh, Easton Carmichael added a two-run home run to provide the final score.

Oklahoma improves to 32-27 on the season.

OU will play an elimination game Sunday at 11:00 am against the loser of Saturday night’s Virginia-East Carolina game.

By Brian Brinkley