OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – OU Football Head Coach Brent Venables shared some personal news about his wife.

The OU coach confirmed his wife, Julie, is battling breast cancer.

Today, Coach Venables said, “In June, we got the diagnosis that knocks you off your feet.”

He continued, stating they had a Stage IV conversation and there’s no blueprint for how to handle that.

Venables confirmed that Julie had surgery Friday and is healing well.

KFOR would like to wish Mrs. Venables a speedy recovery.