OU football game attendance to be set at 25 percent capacity at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for 2020 season

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma football games at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be held with 25 percent attendance capacity in the 2020 season.

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced the new attendance capacity, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the university-ran website SoonerSports.com.

“This is the next step in our preparation efforts,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione, “but it is by no means the only step. We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons. The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”

The athletics department contacted ticket holders on Wednesday to gauge their intention to attend games this upcoming season.

The department is sending emails to season ticket holders to find out their ticket needs for the upcoming season, which includes 10 regular season games, five of which will be played in Norman.

The athletics department will announce in the coming days additional information regarding the upcoming season.

University personnel developed stadium procedures to meet fan needs from “driveway to driveway,” Castiglione said.

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the stadium during the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Oklahoma Sooners game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The athletics department will unveil a new app before the season starts.

“It will contain an extensive list of services including digital ticketing, parking assistance, a digital game program and an interface with stadium concessions to allow fans to order in advance and then pick up at designated locations,” the news release states.

Staff are also creating a video and web page that will help supporters prepare for their in-person fan experience.

“Those resources will be posted to the department’s social media platforms and emailed directly to ticket holders,” the news release states.

The athletics department will announce at a later date policies relating to the Oct. 10 OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Big 12 Conference officials said on Wednesday that stadium capacities will be determined by each school in accordance with local and state health ordinances.

Earlier this month, the Big 12 announced that it was moving forward with a 10-game football schedule for 2020, with nine conference games and one non-conference home game for each school.

Presidents of Big 12 universities announced on Tuesday that the conference will move forward with 2020 season games. However, the Pac-12 and the Big Ten announced that they were canceling fall football this year.

