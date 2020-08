Oklahoma’s football team marched from their practice facility to the South Oval on Friday in a unified expression and statement about social injustice.

The OU players all wore all black, along with head coach Lincoln Riley, who spoke briefly in front of the players.

(photo courtesy @SoonerScoop)

Here's a look at the OU football team marching from their facility to the unity circle on the south oval earlier today. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/1PWUYIEZYY — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 28, 2020

Here's the message Lincoln Riley delivered once the OU football team marched to the unity circle on the south oval. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/93fvRLjGMx — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 28, 2020

Here's Lincoln Riley on why his #Sooners team marched today. pic.twitter.com/NeEAq68ZKl — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 28, 2020