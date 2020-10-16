OU Guard Ana Llanusa Out for the Season

Oklahoma senior women’s basketball player Ana Llanusa announced on social media she will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to an injury.

Llanusa was entering her senior season after two injury-plagued years.

She’s missed 17 games the past two season with various ailments, a stress fracture, back problems, and a sprained ankle.

Llanusa was second team All-Big 12 her sophomore season in 2018-19, honorable mention All-12 and a Big 12 All-Freshmen team member in 2017-18.

Llanusa was the Oklahoma state player of the year at Choctaw High School in 2017.