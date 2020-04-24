OU Linebacker Kenneth Murray Drafted by LA Chargers

Former Oklahoma Sooner Kenneth Murray was the second Sooner taken in the first round of the NFL Draft after being taken 23rd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers traded their 2nd and 3rd round picks with the Patriots to move up to get Murray.

He’s the first OU linebacker drafted in the first round since Jackie Shipp accomplished the feat in 1984. Murray had a productive 2019 notching 69 solo tackles and four sacks. He took a step forward in pass coverage during that year as well. He set a career high with four passes defended.

Lincoln Riley says Murray’s Junior season with new Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch was pivotal in helping him become a first round draft choice.

Here's Lincoln Riley on the growth of Kenneth Murray (@KennethMurray) — "the guy went from being, in my opinion, a solid college linebacker to one of the elite linebackers in the country in just a manner of months" #Sooners pic.twitter.com/VZEmc4QCVN — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) April 22, 2020