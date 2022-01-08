OU Men’s Basketball Beats Third Top Fifteen Team

The University of Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team picked up their third win over an Associated Press top 15 team after beating Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday, January 8.

Porter Moser’s squad used a late 19-2 run to pull away from the Cyclones.

The Sooners were led by Mo Gibson’s 20 points, Elijah Harkless added 15 points and Tanner Groves put up 14 points.

Kingfisher native, Bijan Cortes, had an impressive game off the bench with four points, five assists and three rebounds.

The Cyclones led by as many as 11 in the second half before OU made their run at the end of the game to secure the win.

It’s Porter Moser’s third win over a top 15 ranked team in just 15 games as Oklahoma’s head coach.

The Sooners next play at, fourteenth ranked, Texas on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.