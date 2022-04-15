The second-ranked Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team finished third in the second qualifying session of the NCAA Championships on Friday night to advance to the finals on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU had struggles on the pommel horse, finishing fourth of the six teams in the session, but won the floor and finished second on vault and high bar.

Josh Corona of the Sooners won the vault with a 14.633, while Zach Nunez won the pommel horse with a 13.900.

Oklahoma finished third behind Michigan and Ohio State, and ahead of the three service academies competing in their sesssion.

The Sooners will be among six teams competing on Saturday at 6:00 pm for the national championship, joining Ohio State, Michigan, Stanford, Illinois and Nebraska.

OU will be going for their 13th national championship in men’s gymnastics, 10th under coach Mark Williams and their first since 2018.