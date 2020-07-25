OU Moves Football Opener Up One Week

The University of Oklahoma football program announced Saturday they are moving up their season opener by one week, changing the date of the game against Missouri State from September 5 to August 29.

OU had petitioned the NCAA to make the move to allow more flexibility with their non-conference schedule.

With the change, the Sooners will now have two weeks between each non-conference game, hosting Tennessee on September 12 and visiting Army on September 26.

“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione. “Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.”

Oklahoma will announce broadcast information and potential stadium capacity limitations at a later date.