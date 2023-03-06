The Big 12 Women’s Basketball awards were announced on Monday as voted on by the league’s coaches, and nine players with ties to the state were honored.

Oklahoma had five players honored, with Madi Williams named first team All-Big 12 for the third year in a row.

She was a unanimous selection for the second straight season and becomes the sixth Sooner to be a three-time first team All-Big 12 pick.

Oklahoma State’s Naomie Alnatas was named first team as well.

OU had super seniors Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson make second team all-conference.

Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann was the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year and honorable mention All-Big 12.

OU’s Beatrice Culliton was named to the All-Freshman team.

Former Classen SAS standout Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Baylor was a unanimous pick for Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was honorable mention All-Big 12.

Former Sooner and Tulsa native Gabby Gregory of Kansas State made first team All-Big 12.

Sand Springs native Holly Kersgieter of Kansas was honorable mention All-Big 12.

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament starts Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

2022-23 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Vic Schaefer, Texas

Player of the Year: Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Defensive Player of the Year: Rori Harmon, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Shaylee Gonzales, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor*

Sixth Player Award: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma



All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Sarah Andrews, Baylor G 5-6 Jr. Irving, Texas

Ashley Joens, Iowa State* G/F 6-1 Sr. Iowa City, Iowa

Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas G 5-8 Sr. Lakeland, Fla.

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas* C 6-6 Sr. East Chicago, Ind.

Gabby Gregory, Kansas State G 6-0 Sr. Tulsa, Okla.

Madi Williams, Oklahoma* F 6-0 RSr. Fort Worth, Texas

Naomie Alnatas, Oklahoma State G 5-7 5th Cayenne, French Guiana

DeYona Gaston, Texas F 6-2 Jr. Pearland, Texas

Rori Harmon, Texas G 5-6 So. Houston, Texas

Bre’Amber Scott, Texas Tech G 5-11 Sr. Little Rock, Ark.

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia* G 5-8 So. Norfolk, Va.

A tie resulted in 11 selections on the First Team



All-Big 12 Second Team

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Caitlin Bickle, Baylor F 6-1 Gr. Cave Creek, Ariz.

Emily Ryan, Iowa State G 5-11 Jr. Claflin, Kan.

Ana Llanusa, Oklahoma G 6-0 RSr. Choctaw, Okla.

Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma G 6-0 RSr. McPherson, Kan.

Shaylee Gonzales, Texas G 5-10 Gr. Gilbert, Ariz.



All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (Baylor), Lexi Donarski (Iowa State), Holly Kersgieter (Kansas), Serena Sundell (Kansas State), Skylar

Vann (Oklahoma), Bryn Gerlich (Texas Tech), Madisen Smith (West Virginia)

– Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Caitlin Bickle, Baylor F 6-1 Gr. Cave Creek, Ariz.

Lexi Donarski, Iowa State G 6-0 Jr. La Crosse, Wis.

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas* C 6-6 Sr. East Chicago, Ind.

Rori Harmon, Texas* G 5-6 So. Houston, Texas

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia G 5-8 So. Norfolk, Va.

– Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)



Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Bella Fontleroy, Baylor* G/F 6-0 Fr. Springfield, Mo.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor* G/F 6-1 Fr. Edmond, Okla.

Denae Fritz, Iowa State G 5-11 RFr. Maryville, Tenn.

Beatrice Culliton, Oklahoma C 6-3 Fr. Overland Park, Kan.

Amina Muhammad, Texas F 6-4 Fr. DeSoto, Texas

Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech G 5-10 Fr. Gruver, Texas

A tie resulted in six selections on the All-Freshman Team.

– Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)