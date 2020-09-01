OU, OSU release televised schedule for season openers

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The start of September usually means the kickoff of college football season, but things are bound to look a little different this year.

Earlier this summer, the Pac 12 and the Big Ten announced that they were canceling the fall football season. Instead, they opted for spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Big 12 announced that it was moving forward with a 10-game football schedule for 2020, with nine conference games and one non-conference home game for each school.

Although games will be played, each school has set capacity limits regarding fans in the stadium.

Since there will be fewer fans cheering on their teams in-person, many will be opting to watch the games from home.

Recently, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University released the start of their schedules and how fans can watch the games.

University of Oklahoma

Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.: Missouri State @ OU (PPV)

Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.: Kansas State @ OU (FOX)

Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.: Texas vs. Oklahoma (FOX)

Oklahoma State University

Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.: Tulsa @ OSU (ESPN/ESPNU)

