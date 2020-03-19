OU Postpones Spring Football Game Indefinitely

The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday evening the spring football game scheduled for April 18 has been postponed.

No date has been set to reschedule the game.

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione issued a statement, saying:

“We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all,” said Castiglione. “The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we’re not sure when or if we’ll be able to return to practice. So in talking with Coach (Lincoln) Riley, we feel at the very least it’s appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18. Given all of the unknowns we’re facing, it’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.”