NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — OU’s redshirt sophomore quarterback is using his unique name for a new NIL endorsement.

General Booty launched a new line of underwear as part of his new deal with the company Rock ‘Em Socks. In addition to the underwear line, there’s also a sock collection.

Booty is a junior college transfer who previously played at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He’s currently holding the third-string spot on the OU roster behind starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel and backup Jackson Arnold.

While it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing a lot of Booty on the field for the Sooners, he’s still managed to build a large following on social media because of his name.

OU’s season home opener kicks off at 11 a.m. this Saturday as the Sooners take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves.