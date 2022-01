NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass before a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday afternoon he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal, but is keeping the possibility open to return to the Sooners next season.

OU head coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a joint statement in response to Williams, saying they respect Williams’ right to explore his options, but believe Oklahoma is the best place for him to further his college career.

Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022