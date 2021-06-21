OU Softball Signee Jordyn Bahl Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Incoming Oklahoma freshman Jordyn Bahl was named on Monday the Gatorade National High School Softball Player of the Year.

Bahl is from Papillion, Nebraska, and over the last two seasons has gone 54-0 in the circle.

She’s led La Vista High School to back-to-back state championships and in her senior season went 27-0 with an 0.10 earned run average and 316 strikeouts.

At the plate, she hit .510 with 20 home runs and 55 RBI’s.

It’s the second straight year the Sooners have had the Gatorade national player of the year.

Last season Jayda Coleman of The Colony, Texas, won the award.

#Sooners softball signee Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) was surprised today with the news that she was Gatorade's national softball player of the year. Jordyn's the second straight @OU_Softball player to win it. She had a pretty good story about the surprise. pic.twitter.com/ROZuxRkCOa — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) June 21, 2021

Here's Jordyn Bahl's thoughts on joining OU softball this fall. She's been a fan of the #Sooners for years now. pic.twitter.com/eSAp927h7u — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) June 21, 2021