OU Softball Signee Jordyn Bahl Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Incoming Oklahoma freshman Jordyn Bahl was named on Monday the Gatorade National High School Softball Player of the Year.
Bahl is from Papillion, Nebraska, and over the last two seasons has gone 54-0 in the circle.
She’s led La Vista High School to back-to-back state championships and in her senior season went 27-0 with an 0.10 earned run average and 316 strikeouts.
At the plate, she hit .510 with 20 home runs and 55 RBI’s.
It’s the second straight year the Sooners have had the Gatorade national player of the year.
Last season Jayda Coleman of The Colony, Texas, won the award.