OU-Texas Still Big Despite Teams Struggling in 2020

Oklahoma will face Texas in their annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this Saturday at 11:00 am, but it won’t be a like any normal OU-Texas game.

The Cotton Bowl will be limited to 25% fan capacity, the State Fair of Texas will not be going on, and both teams are entering the game coming off a loss.

For OU, it’s the first time they’ve entered the Texas game unranked since 2005, and the first time they’ve brought a two-game losing streak into the game since 1998.

Despite all that, both head coaches say this game is always special and always important to both sides.