DALLAS (KFOR) — There’s nothing quite like it.

Big Tex, the corny dogs, the rides, oh and the football!

OU and Texas will face off for the 119th time Saturday and the Texas State Fair is already bustling with Sooner fans hopeful they’ll get to see their team walk out of the Cotton Bowl with the Golden Hat trophy.

It’s the best time of year if you’re an OU or Texas fan, because the Texas state fair is here and the rivalry is back in full swing. It’s a big one two and both teams fans can feel it as both sides come into the game undefeated.

An energy you can feel just walking around the fairgrounds as I talked to some Sooner fans.