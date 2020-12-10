OU vs. West Virginia game canceled

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Big 12 Conference say the University of Oklahoma’s game against West Virginia University has been canceled as the WVU athletes complete a COVID-19 quarantine.
“In accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at West Virginia game scheduled for December 12 has been canceled as WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days.Big 12 Conference press release
Although Oklahoma is unable to complete all of its conference games, it has secured a berth in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, December 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.”
