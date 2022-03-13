The University of Oklahoma women’s basketball team will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012.

The Sooners are the fourth seed in the Bridgeport region and will take on IUPUI on Saturday inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU is making its 20th NCAA tournament appearance since 2000.

The Sooners come into the tournament with a 24-8 record while IUPUI is 24-4.

IUPUI and OU have never played each other before.

Oklahoma owns a 16-4 all-time record in the first round of the NCAA tournament.