Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq was arrested Thursday night in Norman on a vehicle tag violation and he was found to have four other outstanding minor traffic warrants.

According to a Norman Police report, Farooq had an expired paper tag and was driving erratically.

He had four other outstanding warrants, for an improper turn, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to appear in court for driving over a curb.

Farooq was released on bond.

An OU spokesman released a statement about Farooq, saying

“We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally.”

Farooq is a junior from Lanham, Maryland.

He leads OU in receiving yards this season with 449 and has two touchdown catches.

Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State for a 2:30 kickoff on Saturday.