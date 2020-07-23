Former OU player, head coach John Blake dies at 59

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Former University of Oklahoma football player and head coach John Blake passed away on July 23.

He was 59-years-old.

Can confirm that former #Sooners player and head coach John Blake has passed away. pic.twitter.com/K6oNuyrJKS — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) July 23, 2020

Blake made a name for himself while he was a student at the University of Oklahoma and took the field as a noseguard for the Sooners from 1979 to 1982.

After leaving the game, Blake took a job as an assistant coach in Tulsa before returning to campus to become OU’s defensive line coach.

He became well-known across the nation after joining the Dallas Cowboys and winning two Super Bowls as their defensive line coach.

After his time coaching in the NFL, he returned to Norman and became head coach of his former team from 1996 to 1998. Following losing seasons, he was then replaced by Bob Stoops.

Although his tenure as head coach didn’t result in a winning record, he is often praised for his strong recruiting efforts that led to Stoops’ early success.

