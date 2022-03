NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved contracts for the new Sooner football coaching staff.

New head coach Brent Venables will make more than $6 million dollars a year according to OU Daily.

While at Clemson, Coach Venables was the highest paid assistant in college football.

The regents also approved $5 million dollar deal for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof will make more than $3 million dollars over three years.