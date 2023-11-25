NORMAN (KFOR) — The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners offense was on full display Friday morning in a 69-45 win over TCU. OU amassed 607 yards of total offense, 400 through the air and 207 on the ground.

The Sooners and Horned Frogs traded shots throughout the first quarter, but OU blew things open in the second quarter. OU tallied four touchdowns in the frame, while holding TCU to just a field goal.

It was 42-16 at halftime, but the Horned Frogs wouldn’t go down without a fight. TCU twice got the score down to 14 points in the third quarter, but the Sooners were able to pull away once again in the fourth to seal the 69-45 win.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 400 yards and 3 TDs, while adding 36 rushing yards and a TD. Drake Stoops caught 12 passes for 125 yards and a TD. Nic Anderson had 97 receiving yards on 4 catches, including a 50-yard reception. Jayden Gibson hauled in 2 catches for 76 yards, one of which was a 59-yard TD in the first quarter. Brenen Thompson caught a 53-yard TD in the second quarter. Gavin Sawchuk led the Sooner rushing attack with 130 rushing yards and 3 TDs, while Tawee Walker added 29 yards and a TD.

Defense and special teams also made an impact. Billy Bowman intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. Zach Schmit, who has been struggling this season, went 2-for-2 on field goals.

Per OU, Gabriel has moved into fourth place in FBS history in touchdowns accounted for (152), seventh place in passing yards (14,865), and eighth place in passing touchdowns (125). Sawchuk had his fourth-straight game with 100-yards rushing and set a career-high with three touchdowns. Stoops has 38 catches and five touchdowns across the last four games. Bowman’s three pick-sixes this season lead the nation and also sets an OU single-season record.

The 69 points scored are OU’s most against a Big 12 opponent since beating Texas A&M 77-0 in 2003. This season also marks the 59th time in program history that OU has recorded an undefeated mark at home.

The Sooners finish the regular season 10-2 and 7-2 in Big 12 play. If OSU loses to BYU on Saturday, the Sooners will go to the Big 12 Championship Game and face Texas for the second time this season. An OSU win over BYU ends OU’s hopes of making the title game.