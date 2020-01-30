State Baseball Teams Expected to Contend in Big 12

The Big 12 baseball preseason coaches poll was released on Thursday, and both our state’s teams are picked in the top four in the conference.

Oklahoma State is picked to finish second and Oklahoma picked fourth.

Here is the complete poll:

2020 Big 12 Conference Baseball Preseason Poll

1. Texas Tech (6) 62 2. Oklahoma State 52 3. TCU (1) 45 4. Oklahoma 40 5. Texas (1) 38 6. Baylor 35 7. West Virginia (1) 26 8. K-State 15 9. Kansas 11

(First-place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their own team)