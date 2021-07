FORT WORTH, TX – APRIL 17: Anastasia Webb of the Oklahoma Sooners competes in the floor exercise during the Division I Womens Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 17, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb has been named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year.

Webb was the national gymnast of the year and won three individual NCAA championships, taking the title in the all-around, floor and vault.

She’s the sixth Sooner woman to win the honor and the fourth in the last six years.

It’s the 14th time overall an OU athlete has won the award, between both men and women, and the Sooners have won it 10 times in the last nine years.