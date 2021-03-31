OU’s Austin Reaves Declares for NBA Draft

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves told ESPN on Wednesday he will turn pro and is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Reaves was a senior this season, but could have returned next year with the NCAA allowing a free year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Reaves transferred from Wichita State, and was named first team All-Big 12 this season and was an Associated Press All-America honorable mention.

He led OU in points, rebounds, and assists, the first Sooner to do that in more than 40 years.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)