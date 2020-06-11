OU’s Cade Cavalli Picked in First Round by Washington Nationals

Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli was picked in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Cavalli was the 22nd overall pick, going to the reigning World Series champions.

Cavalli is the 20th Sooner player to be picked in the first round and the first since Kyler Murray in 2018.

In three seasons with the Sooners, the Bixby native was 9-7 with a 4.09 earned run average and 114 strikeouts in 101.1 innings.

He also was a strong hitter, hitting .319 with four home runs and 17 RBI’s in his sophomore season of 2019.