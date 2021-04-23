OU’s Harmon Headed To Oregon

Former University of Oklahoma basketball guard De’Vion Harmon announced via his Twitter account that if he plays college basketball next season it will be for the University of Oregon.

Harmon decided to explore his NBA draft options, and enter the transfer portal after his sophomore season in Norman.

De’Vion did not hire an agent, so if he decides to not pursue the NBA he can return to college and play at Oregon.

The Denton, Texas native started 23 of the 25 games he played in for the Sooners in the 2020-21 season.

He averaged 12.9 points per game last season, and 7.4 points per game his freshman year at OU.