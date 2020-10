Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Mims had four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, with a total of 193 all-purpose yards, in the Sooners’ 33-14 win over TCU last Saturday.

His touchdowns were from 50 and 61 yards out.

Mims shared the offensive honor with Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

The honors are Mims’ first career Big 12 weekly awards.

(photo courtesy @OU_Football)