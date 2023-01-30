Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson got the chance to meet one of her basketball idols on Monday night, Golden State guard Stephen Curry.

Robertson broke the NCAA career record for made three-pointers on Saturday in OU’s loss to Iowa State.

The next day, Curry sent a congratulatory video message to Robertson and invited her to the Warriors game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

They spent a few minutes visiting before the game, and Robertson even got to help pass a ball to Curry as he took warmup shots.

After the game, Curry autographed his jersey for Robertson, a fifth year senior from McPherson, Kansas.