Pacers Hand Thunder 12th Straight Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder outshot and outrebounded the Indiana Pacers, but had turnover problems and lost their 12th straight game, falling 122-116 on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Thunder trailed by ten at halftime, then went on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to make it a one-point game, but OKC could not take the lead in the second half.

The Thunder had 17 turnovers, which offset a slight shooting edge over Indiana, and a 56-47 rebound advantage.

Darius Bazley had his second straight game with 26 points to match his career high, while Svi Mykhailiuk had 20 points.

Only two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Kenrich Williams scoring 15 points and Moses Brown with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana had three players score more than 20 points, with Malcolm Brodgon leading the way with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

Oshae Brissett had 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Caris LeVert had 28 points.

The Thunder fall to 20-39 on the season, and return home for their next game on Friday night to host Philadelphia at 7:00 pm.