Pair of Sooners Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves and OU women’s forward Madi Williams both earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Reaves hit the game-winning shot in double overtime in a 91-90 win over West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.

Reaves had 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win, OU’s fifth of the season over a ranked opponent.

It’s Reaves’ second career Big 12 weekly honor.

Williams averaged 24.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over Iowa State and West Virginia.

It’s Williams’ second weekly award of the season.

(photo courtesy @OU_WBBall)