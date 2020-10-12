Pair of Sooners Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma had a pair of players honored by the Big 12 on Monday.

OU running back T.J. Pledger is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker David Ogwoegbu is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pledger had a career high 131 yards rushing and two touchdowns in OU’s 53-45 quadruple overtime win over Texas last Saturday.

Ogwoegbu blocked a punt which led to an OU touchdown and also had six tackles and a sack.

It’s the first career weekly honor for both players.

(photo courtesy @OU_Football)