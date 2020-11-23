Pair of Sooners Honored by Big 12 for Bedlam Performances

A pair of Oklahoma players swept the Big 12’s weekly honors on Monday.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is both the Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week.

Rattler was 17-for-24 for 301 yards and four touchdowns, plus ran for a score in the Sooners’ 41-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

It’s his second newcomer award of the year and his first offensive player honor.

OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Perkins had five tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks in the Bedlam win.

It’s Perkins’ first career Big 12 weekly honor.

There was no special teams award this week.