Pair of Sooners Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma had a pair of players honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

OU freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, and kicker Stephen Johnson was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Rattler completed 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in the Sooners’ 48-0 win over Missouri State. He became the first OU freshman QB to throw four TD passes in his first start. His passing efficiency rating set Big 12 and Oklahoma freshman records and was the third-highest in OU history regardless of class.

Johnson, the back-up for the Sooners, handled all of OU’s kicking duties with starter Gabe Brkic out. The redshirt senior, whose only career appearance entering the night had been for an on-side kick attempt last season, was 2 for 2 on field goals (22 and 42 yards), made all six of his PATs and kicked off nine times.

(photo courtesy @CFBONFOX)