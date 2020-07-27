Pandemic Provides Perspective For Heritage Hall’s Trey Alexander

The pandemic’s provided new perspective for Heritage Hall High School basketball standout Trey Alexander.

Alexander and the Chargers won the state title two years ago, lost in the state championship game in 2019, and had high hopes for the 2020 state tournament until COVID-19 canceled it.

Trey wants to win state player of the year, a state championship and improve his overall game in his last season at Heritage Hall.

Alexander also had his AAU basketball career cut short due to the pandemic.

His AAU squad, Team Griffin, won the prestigious Peach Jam tournament in 2019, and had big plans for this year’s event until it was canceled.

The teenager hopes to commit to a college basketball program before his last high school season.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are among the schools recruiting Trey, but Alexander says his recruitment is still wide open.

